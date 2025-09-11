Officials told to take necessary precautions at EVM strong room

Rangareddy: After announcing the number of polling stations (PS) established for the upcoming local body elections in Rangareddy district, the senior officials are now busy in setting the EVM room in order before putting the machines into play on polling day. For 230 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members in the district, a total of 1,347 polling stations have been identified where these members will franchise their right to elect their Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members.

Yacharam tops the draft list with 94 polling stations for 14 vacant seats followed by Kandukur mandal with 92 polling stations and 16 MPTC seats and Farooqnagar mandal with 89 polling stations and 17 vacant seats.

Amangal mandal has the least number of 23 polling stations with 5 vacant MPTC seats. The other entries in the list are Madgul with 85 PS for 14 vacant seats, Shabad – 88 PS for 15 seats, Maheshwaram – 79 PS with 13 seats, Manchal – 75 PS for 13 seats, Shankerpally – 70 PS for 11 seats, Abdullapurmet – 61 PS for 8 seats, Chevella – 63 PS for 10 seats, Ibrahimpatnam – 58 PS for 10 seats, Jilled Chowdergudem – 45 PS for 9 seats, Kadthal – 60 PS for 10 seats, Keshampet – 61 PS for 12 seats, Kondurg – 43 PS for 8 seats and Kothur – 31 PS for 6 seats, Shamshabad – 61 PS for 9 seats, Moinabad – 55 PS for 9 seats, Talakondlapally – 66 PS for 12 seats, Nandigama – 48 PS for 9 seats, etc. Meanwhile, Additional Collector (Revenue) Chandra Reddy made a visit to the EVM godown at Rajendranagar on Tuesday and enquired about the arrangements made to safeguard the electronic machines.

The Additional Collector opened the seal of the godown in the presence of the representatives of the political parties and went round the rooms having stored electronic ballot units. The officials took stock of the preparations and later, the room was bolted again.

It is learned that the Additional Collector advised the officials at the helm of affairs at the store room to take all necessary precautions for the safety and maintenance of the EVM machines.