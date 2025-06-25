Old City residents raise a stink over perennial problem of waterlogging

Hyderabad: Anguished by extensive damage to their properties, including essential household electronics and daily use items, residents from various areas of the Yakutpura constituency staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Office in Charminar Zone.

As many as 300 residents from Dhobi Ghat, Madina Nagar, Sadath Nagar, Moula Ka Chilla, and nearby areas gathered at the zonal office. They protested against the civic body, alleging that they face extensive damage due to rainwater inundation every monsoon. According to them, the recent heavy rainfall had submerged their localities.

Mohammed Abdul Rahman, a resident who also led the protest, stated, “The flooding led to significant loss and destruction of residential properties, daily-use electronics, and other essential household items, leaving the lives of residents in a miserable state. Many are in distress and find it hard to return to normal life.”

During the protest, Abdul Rahman, who also previously contested as a corporator, presented the issue to the Zonal Commissioner and submitted a formal representation. In response, the Zonal Commissioner assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure such flooding does not recur in the future.

Earlier, residents of these areas had confronted Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj over the inundation, when the MLA visited to inspect the flood affected areas. The residents angrily complained to him about their problems. Angered by repeated delays and unkept assurances, they accused him of neglecting the issue despite ongoing complaints. Police subsequently registered a case against residents for allegedly “attacking party leaders.”