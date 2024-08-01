Live
On SC Classification: Welcoming the Supreme Court Verdict - MP DK Aruna
Gadwal: The Supreme Court's verdict allowing SC classification is historic.
BJP National Vice President and Mahbubnagar MP Aruna expressed delight over the Supreme Court ruling in favor of SC classification.
"We welcome this verdict from the highest court of the land and extend heartfelt thanks to the judges who delivered this landmark judgment," Aruna stated.
Thanks to the proactive efforts of the BJP government at the center, the 30-year-old dream of the SCs has been realized."
The MRPS-led struggle for SC classification has borne fruit."
"Prime Minister Modi worked tirelessly for SC classification, fulfilling the promise made before the elections."
"The Supreme Court's verdict is a slap in the face for the Congress party, which falsely claimed that reservations would be abolished if the BJP came to power."
"This verdict exemplifies that the Modi government at the center keeps its promises."
"Special thanks to Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, and Kishan Reddy for their cooperation in making the long-cherished dream of SC classification a reality."
"While past governments deceived Manda Krishna Madiga, who fought relentlessly for SC classification, the BJP has honored its word."
"The development and prosperity of Scheduled Castes in this country are possible only with the BJP."
"This fact has been proven once again with this verdict."
"The credit for SC classification belongs entirely to the BJP; the Congress and BRS governments did nothing in this regard."
"I hope this verdict will benefit the SC communities."