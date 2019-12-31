One held for molesting girl in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

Atmakur(m): The police have arrested a man for molesting a girl in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. This incident has come into light at Atmakur(m) here in the district when the victim approached the police.

According to the police, D Jampanna (20) of Atmakur(m) village was after a girl belongs to the same village in the name of love and sexually assaulted her.

As the victim disclosed the matter with her parents. Immediately, they lodged a complaint with the police station on December 27th. On receiving the complaint, the local police have registered a case, arrested the accused and produced him before the court on Monday and taken to Nalgonda jail.