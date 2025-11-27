One killed in tanker and lorry collision in Mahabubnagar

In a recent and alarming series of road accidents in Telangana, a tragic incident occurred in Mahabubnagar, resulting in the death of an ethanol tanker driver. The collision took place on National Highway 167N in Pilligundu, located within Hanwada mandal, and ignited a significant fire.

According to police reports, a tanker traveling from Mahabubnagar collided with a lorry transporting iron from Tandur. The impact of the crash led to a massive blaze, with the tanker driver perishing in the fire on the spot. Fortunately, local residents managed to rescue the lorry driver and promptly notified the authorities.

Emergency services, including police and firefighters, arrived on the scene and undertook extensive efforts to extinguish the fire. It took three fire engines and three hours to bring the inferno under control. Mahabubnagar District Superintendent of Police, Janaki, visited the site to assess the situation and gather details regarding the incident.

The police have filed a case and are conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident.