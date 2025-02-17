Only efficient babus will make their mark in people’s hearts: CM

Hyderabad: While sharing his experience with the bureaucrats over the past one year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felt that most of the present day officials were taking as ‘role models’ all the ‘wrong precedents’ in the society.

The Chief Minister, who launched the book ‘Life of a Karma Yogi’ (Memoir of a Civil Servant) written by Retd IAS M Gopalakrishna felt that there was need for a change amongst the present day bureaucrats for the betterment of the society. “There was a time when about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of officials briefed and alerted the political executive with loopholes, possible consequences and legal issues prior to implementation of the latter’s ideas. They would have enlightened the leaders. But rather than briefing about the file, the present day officials are putting forth the scope of three mistakes, when a politician finds one. This trend has normalised, which is not good for society,” emphasised Revanth Reddy.

While stressing the need for behavioural change amongst the bureaucrats of today, the CM referred to instances where freshly recruited IAS and IPS officials were found interfering in civil disputes, which he termed ‘unfortunate’. The Chief Minister also threw emphasis on regular field visits by the higher officials, which remained normal practice until recent decades. “Earlier, IAS officers mingled with the people and the people also remembered the efficiency of officials more than politicians. But nowadays they are hesitant to go out of the AC rooms. Those IAS and IPS who worked in districts have rich experience, but in Secretariat the public interaction has been reduced. I told the Chief Secretary to record this in the service book. I am not happy with the existing system,” he said.

CM orders CS to organise seminars for new bureaucrats

The Chief Minister said that orders will be given to the Chief Secretary for conducting seminars for the new recruits so that the veterans like Gopalakrishna share their experiences for achieving positive results. “Government will recognise the services of the committed officials. The officials should be proactive in helping the poor. Only efficient officials will make their mark in the hearts of people,” he emphasised.

He said that three prominent persons should be remembered – Sankaran, TN Seshan and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. “Sankaran was a distinguished officer who worked with commitment. Seshan was also an efficient administrator who brought a revolutionary movement in conducting elections transparently. Former PM Manmohan Singh led the country on the path of economic development,” the CM explained.