Osmania University Announces First Phase Admission Schedule for 5-Year Integrated Courses Under TG CPGET-2025

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, has officially released the first phase schedule for admissions into five-year integrated courses under the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET-2025). The announcement was made by Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CPGET-2025, on Friday.

According to the schedule, online registration for qualified candidates will begin on August 25 and conclude on August 26. Candidates who have cleared TG CPGET-2025 and are seeking admission into integrated programs are advised to complete their registration within this window.

Following registration, candidates will be able to verify their details and request corrections via email support on August 28. The exercise of web options—where candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses—will be open from August 28 to August 29. A one-day window for editing these web options will be available on August 30.

The provisional allotment of seats for the first phase will be displayed on September 1. Candidates who receive allotments must report to their respective colleges by September 3 to confirm their admission. The second phase of registrations is scheduled to commence on September 5.

University officials have urged candidates to regularly check the official websites for updates and instructions throughout the admission process. The press note emphasizes the importance of timely registration and accurate option entry to ensure smooth allotment and reporting.

TG CPGET-2025 is a key gateway for students seeking admission into integrated postgraduate programs across Telangana. The five-year integrated courses are designed to offer a seamless academic experience from undergraduate to postgraduate levels, catering to students aiming for advanced specialization in various disciplines.

With the release of this schedule, Osmania University has set the stage for a structured and transparent admission process. The university has also assured that all necessary support will be provided to candidates during registration, verification, and allotment phases.