OU invites applications for MSc Radiological Physics course

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday invited applications for entrance tests for admissions into the MSc diploma in Radiological Physics course for the academic year 2024-2025.

Candidates with an MSc (physics/nuclear physics) or equivalent course with at least 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply. For detailed notification and other information, students can visit the official websites: www.ouadmissions.com or www.osmania.ac.in.