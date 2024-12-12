PACS set up common service centres

Mancherial: All PACS in the district have set up common service centres and IT. District Cooperative Officer B Sanjiva Reddy said that basic services should be provided to community members and non-members and strengthened them financially.

KCTC Warangal principal L Yakub Naik presided over CSC at Universal Co-operative Urban Bank held here on Wednesday. While attending the training programme organised for employees, the District Cooperative Officer said that the facilities provided by the Central and State governments should be taken up through the Common Service Center and civic services should be provided to the people of the village and encouraged to develop economically. Co-operative Societies CSC centers were established and IT was provided to the people. He said that efforts should be made to strengthen the economy by providing dependent services.

In this program, CSC district manager Tripti Rohit, bank CEO, co-operative assistant registrar Murthy, officers, PACS staff, senior inspectors and others participated.