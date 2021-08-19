Palamuru students bag gold medals at E-Kata national Karate championship

Mahbubnagar: Students of Keshav Karate Academy in Mahbubnagar won four gold and two silver medals at the national level E-Kata Karate online championship organised by Poornachandra Champion Karate Academy in Hyderabad from August 14 to 16.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Keshav Goud, Founder of Keshav Karate Academy and president of district Karate Association, said that four students from the district bagged gold medals, while two students won silver medal in the recently concluded online national level E-Kata Karate championship competition.

The competition was held for under-12, under-14 and under-16 students, in which several students from across various States took part. He congratulated the students for winning medals.

Gold medals winners are Vishal, Dheeraj, Varshith and Charantej, while Varun and Vikranth were silver medal winners. District Karate Association members Devender, Chandrasekhar, Sudhakar Rao, Siddhartha and others congratulated the winners.