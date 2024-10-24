Panic in Goshamahal as road caves in, again

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in the Chaknawadi area of Goshamahal after a part of the road suddenly caved in. Luckily a major mishap was averted; as no one was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 2 am near plywood shops on the Darussalam-Chaknawadi route. A large crowd gathered at the spot early in the morning. The police were quick to reach the scene and control the situation. Residents in the area panicked as this was the third time the road had caved in.

Residents speculate that the road collapse might be due to ageing nala infrastructure, which has been a concern in the area for some time. The previous incidents are being investigated by the GHMC. Locals have demanded urgent attention from authorities to address the problem and prevent future collapses. The GHMC officials made temporary repairs to the road to allow traffic. They assured residents that they are working on a permanent solution to prevent such incidents.

They are assessing the situation to determine the cause of the road collapse. According to the residents, the road caving in was third in the last couple of years. In 2022, a massive portion of the road gave in, taking with it several vendor carts, bikes, and a car. The GHMC officials had said the road sank due to damaged concrete slabs covering the open drain. “The slab may have broken due to constant fumes from sewage flow,” they mentioned. In July 2024, a road caved in, taking a truck into its pit in the same area. The truck was moving on a road built over two sewage pipes and its rear wheels fell into the pit.