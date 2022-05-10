'Party workers need to bring an awareness on Central govt schemes'

Kothagudem : Every leader and activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should bring an awareness among the people over Central government schemes, informed OBC Morcha National Executive Member KV Ranga Kiran (RK).

On Sunday, he took part in BJP National Media workshop in Nationa party office at Delhi. Addressing the meeting he suggested that the leaders to utilise the social media platforms to create an awareness among the people about Central government schemes. He said that the country is under rapid development under the Narendra Modi regime. The people have expressed happiness in his regime during the last seven years, he added.

He listed out the schemes that were implemented by the BJP in NDA government. He condemned the comments of the Opposition parties on farmer issues. He said that the BJP government had always strived for the development of the farmers in last seven years. He recalled the suicides of farmers under the UPA government during the meeting.

Ranga Kiran informed that the roads of the Agency villages are well developed under the Left wing schemes funds. He said that the government had spent crore of rupees on development of National Highways in the country.

He conveyed special thanks to OBC national Chairman Dr K Laxman for selecting as the member for the national workshop from the Telangana State.

Later he along with state party representatives felicitated the OBC National president Dr K Laxman in the programme.

Party IT cell in-charge Amith Mallya,National Media in-charge Anil Baluni and other state representatives were participated in the programme.