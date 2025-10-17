Passing out parade marks completion of 77th batch of IPS officers in Hyderabad

The 77th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers has successfully completed their training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. The passing out parade took place today, with Daljit Singh Chaudhary, former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), serving as the chief guest. The event was attended by family members of the newly minted IPS officers.

The parade was led by IPS officer Anjit A. Nair, who served as the parade commander. Completing a rigorous 49-week programme, a total of 190 officers have graduated, comprising 174 Indian IPS officers and 16 foreign trainees. Among them, 62 are women, marking a significant representation of female officers at 36.63%, the highest percentage in the history of the IPS batches.

Interestingly, 87 of the 190 graduates, or 50 per cent, hold engineering degrees, while others come from diverse academic backgrounds, including 29 from the arts stream, 8 MBBS graduates, 6 law graduates, and 36 science graduates.

Among the graduates, four officers hail from Telangana, including two women, and four from Andhra Pradesh, featuring one woman. The passing out parade also saw the distinction of 21 officers under the age of 25, comprising 7 women and 14 men.

Since its establishment, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy has trained a total of 6,476 IPS officers, including 380 from various countries around the world.