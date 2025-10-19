Path set for a Naxal-Free India by March 31, 2026: Kishan Reddy

India's Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, has expressed optimism about eradicating Naxal violence in the country by March 31, 2026. Speaking in Hyderabad, he welcomed the recent developments under 'Operation Kagar,' which has seen hundreds of Naxalites abandon violence and integrate back into society.

In his address, Reddy highlighted the significant shift, noting that over 300 Naxalites have surrendered in just the past three days, with a notable number being from the Telugu community. "Many districts, previously held back by Naxalism, are now celebrating Diwali, marking their progress from darkness to light," he remarked.

Reddy pointed out that, thanks to government initiatives, the number of Naxal-affected districts has decreased from 125 a decade ago to just 11 today. He expressed hope that these remaining districts would soon be classified as Naxal-free. He stated, "The Constitution authored by Ambedkar has no place for violence. Citizens can freely express their opinions through peaceful means. The message that nothing can be achieved through violence or bloodshed has been made clear once again."

The Minister also highlighted the dire conditions previously faced by communities in Naxal-affected areas, where the lack of infrastructure hindered the construction of roads, schools, and hospitals. He assured that the Modi government is committed to developing infrastructure, implementing welfare programmes, and providing better employment opportunities for youth in the now Naxal-free districts.