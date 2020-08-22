Pattipaka ZPHS sets example to other government schools in State

Karimnagar: With the constant efforts and firm determination of PM Shaik, the principal of Pattipaka Zilla Parishad High School, the school transformed as a beautiful place and centre of attraction and inspiration to other government schools present across the State.



With the cooperation of staff, students, parents and local representatives, several varieties of fruit and flowering plants were developed in the school premises. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a recent meeting held with the officials of Education department pointed out the uniqueness of Pattipaka ZP High School and appreciated school Principal PM Shaik.

Earlier, the school was surrounded with dense bushes and thorn plants with four classrooms on the hillock and six rooms in between trees, which appeared like a small forest. The students were afraid to go to the school without proper road and used to face a lot of problems. Parents also panicked to send their wards to the school fearing of poisonous insects and snakes and unhygienic environment in the school. With this, the school strength gradually decreased and also pass percentage of the students.

But after PM Shaik took over as the school principal in 2015, there was a total transformation. Under 'srama danam' programme, students, parents and school staff had cleaned the school premises and planted fruit and flowering plants. Big trees were planted to give shade and cool breeze to the visitors.

Not only planting, the principal focused on their protection and made the students to adopt two to 10 saplings each according to their age limit and handed over the responsibility of protection them.

He diverted the water flowing waste from the overhead tank located in the school premises to flow to the saplings by setting small open pipes. He also dug a compost pit to provide organic manure to the plants.

Huge stones present at the centre of classrooms in the school premises were painted with figures of animals and small stones were arranged in specific patterns and were painted. The toilets, which were not in usable condition, were brought back to utility after repairing them and arranging water facility.

Keeping in mind the blood deficiency among the students, principal PM Shaik is growing leafy and other vegetables and including them in mid-day meals for the students.

Next the principal focused on increasing the school strength and quality education. He started conducting regular parents meet and inform them about their wards' progress. To increase cordial relations with the parents, he even conducted sports and games competitions for them every year.

At present, the students are very pleased to go to their school and are concentrating on their students as they are studying in a pleasant atmosphere that was created by themselves.