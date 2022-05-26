Pedda Hanuman Jayanti celebrated on a grand note

Jagityal: Over one lakh devotees thronged Kondagattu temple to have darshan of Lord Anjaneya Swamy on the occasion of three-day long Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi here at Malyala mandal of Jagityal district on Wednesday.

As per the tradition, the officials of Sri Rama temple of Bhadrachalam presented the silk clothes to Lord Anjaneya Swamy on Tuesday.

Despite scorching heat, lakhs of Lord Hanuman devotees from various parts of the State including neighbouring States also thronged the historic temple of Kondagattu to have darshan of Lord Hanuman.

It is to be notified that Panchamuka Anjaneya Swamy is the presiding deity of Kondagattu temple, which was been described as first of its kind in the State with a history of 500 years.

The temple officials had made elaborate arrangements for the three-day celebrations for the convenience of the devotees. They set up 100 temporary toilets along with two temple tanks filled with Mission Bhagiratha water and 50 chailvendrams in view of severe heat conditions that prevailed. They also prepared three lakhs laddus for prasadam in wake of heavy rush.

After taking a holy dip in the temple tanks arranged by officials, the devotees offered prayers, performed puja following the rituals and sough blessing of prosperity from Lord Anjaneya Swamy.

District Collector G Ravi inaugurated the CCTV control command room at the Kondagattu temple and conducted special pujas.

District SP Sindhu Sharma, Additional SP Rupesh, RDO were present on the occasion. Madhuri, DSP, Prakash, EO, temple staff and others were present.