People at loss in raids-counter raids: Jagga Reddy

Congress leader Jagga Reddy said that BJP was using central agencies and the TRS government was using ACB for raids.

Hyderabad: Congress leader Jagga Reddy said that BJP was using central agencies and the TRS government was using ACB for raids. He said that between these raids on each other, what was benefiting the people?

He said that minister Malla Reddy was into many businesses for a long time and why raids were happening at this juncture. Why were there no raids during the past 8 years against him, he questioned.

He said that casinos are legal in Goa where BJP is in power but the same BJP uses central agencies in the name of the casino scandal across Telangana and AP. He alleged that BJP was doing all these gimmicks only to be in limelight by using a few media groups.

