People gather at Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad for fish prasadam

Thousands of people from across India gathered at the exhibition ground to receive the traditional fish prasadam offered by the Battini family on the auspicious day of Mrigasira Karte. The Battini brothers, who have been carrying on this tradition for 180 years, prepared medicine for approximately six lakh people this year.

The fish prasadam distribution will take place from Saturday morning to Sunday morning at the exhibition ground, and then move to Kavadiguda and Doodbowli for distribution until Monday morning. Asthma sufferers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and other states have traveled to receive the fish prasad, and are being provided with accommodations and meals by volunteer organisations at the exhibition ground.