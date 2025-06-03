Petition Submitted to Ensure Smooth Implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: Former district BJP president Ramachandra Reddy today submitted a formal petition to District Industrial General Manager Ramalingeshwar Goud, urging effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters. The petition highlighted several challenges being faced by beneficiaries of the scheme in the district.

Under the central government’s Vishwakarma Yojana, various traditional artisans and craftsmen have registered online in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Some beneficiaries have even received training certificates. However, many are encountering severe difficulties in accessing financial assistance from banks, which is a crucial component of the scheme.

In addition, complaints have emerged from several mandals where village secretaries are reportedly not assisting applicants properly, often stating that they have not received login access. This lack of administrative support is causing delays and confusion among applicants.

Taking these issues into consideration, Ramachandra Reddy appealed to the District Industrial General Manager to ensure that the scheme is implemented smoothly and reaches all eligible beneficiaries without bureaucratic hurdles.

The submission of the petition was accompanied by a group of prominent BJP leaders and supporters. Among those present were:

Baligera Shiva Reddy, the BJP candidate who contested from Gadwal

District OBC Morcha President Deva Das

Senior BJP leaders Sanjeev Reddy and Dabbileti Narasimha

Mandal presidents Gopal Krishna, Seshi, and Nagaraju, along with other local party activists and supporters.

The group emphasized that if such grassroots-level issues are not resolved promptly, the very purpose of the Vishwakarma Yojana — which is aimed at empowering traditional artisans and boosting their livelihoods — would be defeated.

Local leaders requested authorities to initiate coordination meetings with banks and village officials, provide technical support, and conduct awareness programs to facilitate the smooth implementation of the scheme.

The BJP leaders concluded their representation with a call for immediate intervention from higher authorities, ensuring transparency and efficiency in delivering the benefits promised under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.