PJP Dam Holding Strong at 87% Capacity; Focus on Power Generation

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam is witnessing a steady inflow of water following recent rains, with water levels nearing full capacity. As per official data recorded at 6:00 AM today, the reservoir's water level stands at 317.910 meters (1,043.012 feet), just below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 meters (1,045 feet).

The dam currently holds a gross storage of 8.434 TMC, against its maximum capacity of 9.657 TMC, indicating that the reservoir is filled to approximately 87% of its total capacity. The live storage available is 4.727 TMC, while 5.771 TMC of water is available above the Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL), ensuring adequate supply for power generation and future irrigation needs.

Water Inflow and Usage

The dam is receiving an inflow of 21,953 cusecs, contributing positively to the reservoir’s levels. Outflows were reported at 19,279 cusecs, resulting in a net gain of 2,674 cusecs in storage.

A breakdown of the outflow shows that the Power House consumed the majority, drawing 18,317 cusecs for hydroelectric power generation. Meanwhile, lift irrigation schemes are drawing limited water: Nettampadu Lift received 750 cusecs, and Koilsagar Lift received 144 cusecs. There were no releases to the Left Main Canal (LMC), Right Main Canal (RMC), RDS Link Canal, or Bhima Lift schemes, indicating a lull in irrigation demand.

Notably, no water was released via the spillway, suggesting that the dam’s storage is well under control. Evaporation losses were reported at a modest 68 cusecs.

Efficient Reservoir Management

Officials report that water management at the dam is being handled efficiently, ensuring adequate reserves for the upcoming Kharif crop season. With increased inflows and low irrigation drawals, the reservoir is in a stable and secure condition.

This bodes well for agricultural activities in the region, as farmers prepare for sowing operations. The irrigation department continues to monitor the situation and is expected to scale up releases based on agricultural needs in the coming weeks.