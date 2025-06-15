Live
PJP Dam Records Heavy Inflows; Power Generation Peaks with 34,772 Cusecs Discharge
As per the latest data recorded at 9:00 PM on June 14, 2025, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam in Jogulamba Gadwal district has witnessed a significant rise in water levels and is currently operating with substantial inflows and power generation activity.
According to the official water level report:
Water Level: 317.190 meters (1,040.650 feet)
Gross Storage Capacity: 7.060 TMC
Live Storage: 3.353 TMC
Full Reservoir Level (FRL): 318.516 meters (1,045 feet), with a gross capacity of 9.657 TMC
Inflows and Outflows:
Inflow into the reservoir: 15,000 cusecs
Total Outflow: 36,656 cusecs
Outflow distribution is as follows:
Power House Discharge: 34,772 cusecs
Evaporation Loss: 69 cusecs
Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme: 1,500 cusecs
Koilsagar Lift Irrigation Scheme: 315 cusecs
No water was released through:
Spillway gates (Nil)
Bhima Lift-I & II (Nil)
Left and Right Main Canals (LMC & RMC) (Nil)
RDS Link Canal & Parallel Canal (Nil)
Other Drawals (Nil)
The power house is actively generating electricity, with the majority of the water outflow directed towards this purpose. The evaporation loss remains minimal at 69 cusecs. While the inflows have picked up to 15,000 cusecs due to upstream rains, the dam still has space for additional water before reaching its Full Reservoir Level.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and precautionary measures are in place to manage further inflows efficiently. Irrigation department officials confirmed that downstream irrigation requirements are being met, primarily through lift irrigation schemes, while no canal-based releases have been made as of now.
Residents along the riverbanks have been advised to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as weather conditions evolve.