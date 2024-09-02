PM Modi Calls CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Flood Situation in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inquire about the heavy rains and flooding affecting the state. During the call, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the damage caused by the heavy rains and floods in several districts.

Chief Minister Reddy informed Prime Minister Modi that the state government has taken precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life and has initiated immediate relief efforts. He highlighted that Khammam district has suffered the most damage due to the floods.

In response, Prime Minister Modi assured that the central government will provide assistance and send helicopters to Telangana to aid in relief efforts amidst the adverse weather conditions. He also praised the Telangana state government for its proactive measures in ensuring there was no loss of life during the floods.