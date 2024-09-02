Live
- Heavy rains disrupt several SCR tracks
- RG Kar tragedy: Shreya Ghoshal puts of her Kolkata concert in protest
- Treat heavy rains, floods in AP as national disaster, CM urges Centre
- Residents on banks of Musi on edge
- Identifying and nurturing individual learning styles in pre-school students
- CM stays put in Collectorate
- Heavy rains batter Krishna, Guntur
- IMD forecasts heavy rains in North India
- Promoting health through better nutrition
- Chronic inflammation elevates cognitive decline risk, say experts
Just In
PM Modi Calls CM Revanth Reddy to Discuss Flood Situation in Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inquire about the heavy rains and flooding affecting the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to inquire about the heavy rains and flooding affecting the state. During the call, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the damage caused by the heavy rains and floods in several districts.
Chief Minister Reddy informed Prime Minister Modi that the state government has taken precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life and has initiated immediate relief efforts. He highlighted that Khammam district has suffered the most damage due to the floods.
In response, Prime Minister Modi assured that the central government will provide assistance and send helicopters to Telangana to aid in relief efforts amidst the adverse weather conditions. He also praised the Telangana state government for its proactive measures in ensuring there was no loss of life during the floods.