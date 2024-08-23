Police Arrested a YouTuber for Public Disturbance

Hyderabad police have registered a case against YouTuber Harsha for his recent actions on the city's streets. The complaint was lodged at the Sanathnagar Police Station by traffic police, leading to a case being filed against the young man, Harsha, for causing a public disturbance by throwing money on the roads. Additionally, the Cyberabad Police have registered another case against him at KPHB for rash driving, traffic violations, and creating a public nuisance.



Harsha, who is also a social media influencer, was seen throwing money into the air on Hyderabad's main roads, followed by performing stunts on his bike. Videos of these actions went viral on social media, attracting public attention. After he threw the money, crowds scrambled to collect it, causing traffic disruptions. The videos, uploaded a month ago, have recently gained widespread attention, with many netizens expressing their displeasure. Some took to social media platforms to complain to the police about such reckless behaviour on the roads.

In response to the viral videos and the cases filed against him, Harsha defended his actions. He stated that he has helped many people with lakhs of rupees and urged others not to portray him negatively. He mentioned feeling targeted by certain individuals who, he believes, are deliberately trying to tarnish his image. Harsha explained that he has never previously publicized his charitable acts but now feels compelled to do so. He posted a video with his statement on his social media accounts, which has elicited mixed reactions from the public.

The differing perspectives have sparked a debate online, with many questioning the motivations behind Harsha's actions and the appropriateness of his behavior in public spaces. The incident highlights the growing influence of social media and the potential consequences of actions taken for online fame.