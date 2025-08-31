Police highhandedness: SI slaps farmer at urea distribution centre

Narayanpet: A farmer was slapped by Marikal SI while waiting at a Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society centre in Thileru village of Marikal mandal on Saturday, after which fellow farmers staged a demonstration against the police highhandedness.

The High drama unfolded at the Thileru Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS, when a local Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly manhandled a farmer during urea distribution, sparking widespread anger among the farming community.

For the past few weeks, farmers in Narayanpet district have been struggling to secure urea. On Saturday, the PACS received 600 bags of urea, drawing over 200 farmers eager to collect their share. However, as farmers crowded near the office gate, Marikal SI Ramu, who was on duty to manage the situation, reportedly lost patience and laid hands on one of the farmers.

Outraged by the incident, farmers strongly condemned the behaviour, questioning, “When we are already distressed for urea, how can the police use force against us?”

Responding swiftly, District SP Yogesh Gautam issued a statement assuring disciplinary action against the SI. “Police personnel must not behave harshly with farmers. They should exercise patience and ensure smooth distribution,” the SP emphasized.

He further directed all officers to make advance security arrangements at fertilizer distribution centres to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident has once again highlighted the recurring crisis of fertilizer shortages and the plight of farmers, who are being forced to queue up in large numbers, often under stressful conditions, to secure vital agricultural inputs.