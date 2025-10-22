Police sacrifices invaluable, says Siddipet Police Commissioner Vijay Kumar

At the Police Commemoration Day, Siddipet Police Commissioner YM Vijay Kumar, Additional DCPs (admin) Kushalkar, AR Additional DCP Subhash Chandra Bose, district officers and family members of martyred personnel gathered at the martyrs’ memorial in the district headquarters. They paid floral tributes and observed two minutes of silence in memory of the fallen heroes, recalling their dedicated service to the nation.

Vijay Kumar said the Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to honour the personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He mentioned that this observance began after October 21, 1959, when SI Karim Singh and 20 jawans were ambushed by the Chinese army while performing duties at Hot Springs in Ladakh, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 personnel. Since then, the nation has commemorated the sacrifices of police officers on this day.

He stated that police officers perform their duties in adverse and challenging situations, often risking their own health and lives. Maintaining law and order is vital for the continuous implementation of public welfare programmes; the role of the police in ensuring public safety, protection of property, and upholding peace is invaluable. Every citizen should remember and respect the sacrifices made by the police. He expressed condolences for the 191 police officers across the country, who lost their lives this year while on duty.