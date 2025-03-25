Police struggle to track down MMTS train assault suspect

Hyderabad: The hunt for the suspect involved in the attempted sexual assault of a young woman on an MMTS train is proving to be difficult, even as 13 special police teams work to track him down. Several suspects have been detained, but the victim has not been able to confirm the identity of any of them.

One of the biggest challenges in the investigation is the lack of CCTV footage at Secunderabad railway station, where construction work is underway. Police have checked footage from over 200 cameras along an 11-station, 28-kilometre stretch from Secunderabad to Gundlapochampally, but they are yet to find a strong lead.

The suspect is said to be a drug addict who has been separated from his family. Investigators believe he entered the women’s coach at Alwal railway station after two female passengers got off. Though police had detained a known offender, the victim could not identify him, making the case more complicated.

Teams are now searching areas around 14 railway stations and questioning locals to gather any useful information. Police have not yet confirmed whether advanced forensic methods are being used in the investigation. Officials are urging the public to share any details that could help in identifying and arresting the suspect.