Poll bugle sounded in SCB

Hyderabad: Poll bugle sounded in Seunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) as the Ministry of Defence announced the elections to the Boards on April 30. Though the elections will be held without party symbol, the BRS, BJP and Congress have geared up to fight the elections to win majority of wards.

With BRS will go to election with a demand for the merger of SCB with GHMC, party leader and Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Chairman M Krishank said that the Union government announced the election schedule without addressing the demand to the merger of the board with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ( GHMC). He said that the Ministry of Defence already constituted an official committee to study the merger issue and poll schedule was announced in a hurry. The BRS leader suspected a political conspiracy by the BJP in the conduct of the SCB elections even before the committee come out with recommendations on the SCB merger.

There will be around 2. 40 lakh voters in SCB. In 2020, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) authorities finalised the reservation process of the eight wards. Sources said that wards 2, 5, and 6 have been reserved for women; 3, 4 and 7 wards are in the general category.

Incidentally, ward 8 has been reserved for SC for third time. In 2015 elections, wards 3,4, and 7 were reserved for women; 2, 3 and 4 were general and ward no 8 was reserved for SC. The Board will take a final call on ward reservation after holding the talks with political stakeholders.