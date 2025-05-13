Live
POLYCET Exams Conducted Peacefully – District POLYCET Convener Madan Mohan
District POLYCET Convener Madan Mohan stated that the POLYCET exams were conducted smoothly across Nagarkurnool district without any untoward incidents. A total of 9 exam centers were set up in the district, and the exams concluded successfully.
Out of 2805 students who applied for the exam, 2629 appeared, recording an attendance percentage of 93.7%. A total of 176 students were absent.
He appreciated the coordination among staff involved in the conduct of the exams and praised the cooperation of the police department, education department, and other officials in maintaining a peaceful environment. He mentioned that facilities such as drinking water, toilets, and a healthy atmosphere were arranged at the exam centers.
Madan Mohan said that prior arrangements were made to ensure a stress-free environment for the students. Special Observer Lakshmaiah and POLYCET Assistant Coordinator Anjaiah closely monitored the conduct of the examination. He expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the smooth execution of the exam.