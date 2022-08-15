Ponguleti condemns attack on Bandi's yatra

Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Monday condemned attacked by the TRS leaders on state party chief, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who is doing padayatra under the name of Praja Sangrama Yatra at Janagama.

In a statement, he said, TRS party leaders behaving like rowdies. He said Bandi's yatra has been witnessing a huge response which was not digested by the TRS leaders and started attacks on BJP leaders in the State. The people in all districts pour out their grievances of failures of the government during the padayata, he told.

He demanded immediate arrest of the TRS leaders who were involved in attacks.

He also rubbished Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's statement on this incident. It is a matter of shame that the Minister who responsible man in the government making such statements. Pongulet said that the BJP will come to power in the next Aseembly polls.