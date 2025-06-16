Ponguleti ploughs field, extends erukava greetings

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the Eruvaka programme at Kusumanchi Mandal Centre as part of his visit to Palair constituency on Sunday.

The minister donned the hat of a farmer and took to the fields ploughing it much to the attraction of the attendees. Later, he extended Erukava greetings to farmer brothers and women labourers. Speaking on the occasion, the minister hoped that this year’s rains will make Telangana the top dairy exporter in the country. “I am happy to have participated in the Eruvaka programme organised by the farmers of the Palair constituency that I love so much,” he said, adding, “Happy Eruvaka to the farmers who work tirelessly across the state to provide food security to the people of the country.” “By the grace of God, the southwest monsoon greeted us fifteen days early this year. The agricultural season has also begun,” said the minister. “The government has made plans to catch every drop of water. I wish that all the farmers in the state are happy and contented.” Adding a note on the government’s schemes for farmers, he lauded the Indiramma government for encouraging farmers and improving their financial situation. “For agriculture, we will give Rs 12,000 for investment for every eligible acre from tomorrow. On behalf of the people of the state, we thank the Chief Minister,” assured Ponguleti.

“The government is working with all sincerity to implement the promises made to the farmers. Plans have been prepared to supply quality seeds and fertilisers without any problems,” he said. “Even after the collapse of Kaleshwaram, we are the first state in the country in terms of grain production. We are implementing programmes like free electricity, farmer assurance, quality seeds according to plan,” said the minister.