Ponnam felicitates newly-elected sarpanches, ward members

Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated and felicitated the sarpanchs, deputy-sarpanchs and ward members of Bhimadevarapalli and Elakathurthi mandals elected in the first phase of the gram panchayat elections in Husnabad constituency.

The Minister suggested that the sarpanchs who have been elected should work together for the development of the villages. Later, addressing a press conference at the MLA camp office on Friday, he said a meeting will be held soon with the district officials on the district development.

As soon as the election code is over funds will be sanctioned for the development of the villages. The Congress party won 11 gram panchayats in Elakathurthi and 15 ward seats in Bhimadevarapalli.

Out of 173 gram panchayats in the constituency, 16 were won unanimously.

The Chiguru mamidi elections are on Dec 14 and on December 17 Husnabad, Koheda Akkannapeta, Saidapur mandal elections will be held.

If the candidates supported by the Congress party are elected, further development will take place. Make the Congress party candidates win in the remaining mandals. Kalyana Lakshmi being continued without removing any of the previous schemes, Prabhakar said. The government is developing Satavahana University Engineering College, Young India Integrated Residential School, Basara Triple IT Branch, Karimnagar, Janagama Akkannapeta four-lane road, 250-bed hospital, Yellamma Cheruvu development, Maha Samudra Gandi and Sarvai Papanna Kota.

The newly-elected 173 Sarpanchs in the constituency will be trained on the Village Development Plan of Action under the aegis of the Panchayati Raj Department, the minister said.

He wanted Rs 100 crore for the development of Satavahana University and requesting the Vice Chancellor to prepare a report on the matter and the district ministers will request the Chief Minister to sanction the funds.