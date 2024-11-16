Ponnam warns against negative propaganda of ongoing survey

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated on Friday that libraries would serve as platforms for unemployed and students to prepare for competitive exams. He participated in the 57th District Library Week celebrations at the Central Library here on Friday.

As part of the celebrations, he inaugurated a book exhibition. The Minister also visited a grain procurement centre in Duddeda village of Kondapak mandal and participated in the comprehensive household survey there.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that Library Week and Cooperation Week would be celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. He emphasised the necessity of libraries, how they impart knowledge, and how books contribute to societal awareness. He noted that there were issues with the Siddipet library; efforts would be made to provide better facilities for unemployed youth, ensuring that children could access books without any obstacles.

The Minister praised the voluntary participation of people in the ongoing comprehensive household survey, which, he said, would help in the preparation of future plans for the Telangana society.

He warned against any negative propaganda related to the survey and urged the BC, SC, and ST associations to encourage participation by raising awareness in their communities.

Regarding the recruitment for Group-1 posts, he stated that the process had reached its final stages. In the past 11 months, 45,000 job appointment letters had been issued after overcoming various challenges.

He mentioned that the government had appointed Riyaz, a movement leader, as the State-level chairman of libraries; ‘Encyclopedia’ Lingamurthy had been given the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the Siddipet district Grandhalaya Samstha, he said.