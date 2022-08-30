  • Menu
POWERGRID inks MoU with Red Cross Society

Highlights

Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited, Southern Region-I has signed an MOU with Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch in the presence of Governor & President of IRCS Telangana State Branch, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday at Governor's office under its CSR initiatives with a cost of Rs 2.33 crores.

Ajay Mishra IAS (Retd), Honorary Chairman, IRCS, Telangana State Branch, Rajesh Srivastava Executive Director, POWERGRID Southern Region-I, NVP Raju, Chief GM (Projects), PK Harinarayanan, Sr. GM (HR) were present in the MOU signing ceremony wherein G V Rao, Sr. GM (HR) has signed the MOU on behalf of POWERGRID with K Madan Mohan Rao, General Secretary & CEO, Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State Branch.

