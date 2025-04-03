Preps in full swing for public meeting in Elukathurthi

Karimnagar: The BRS party high command has decided to hold its silver jubilee public meeting in Elukathurthi on April 27.

After a week of deliberations over the meeting site, Elukathurthi under Husnabad constituency was finally selected. Although Elukathurthi is in Hanumakonda district, it falls under the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. This area is located in the middle of the joint Warangal, Karimnagar and Siddipet districts. In the past, former CM KCR also started his Praja Ashirwada yatras from Husnabad. Therefore, this area was selected out of sentiment.

Leaders are of the opinion that this area will also be suitable for ferrying people from Siddipet, Karimnagar and Warangal in the wake of the massive mobilisation. Hanumakonda district BRS president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, former Husnabad MLA Satish Kumar and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy have been inspecting this area for three days and discussing it with the leader KCR. It has been decided that more than 1,000 acres will be used for parking and 150 acres for holding the meeting.

Vinay Bhaskar said that a ground-breaking ceremony was held one the meeting venue on Wednesday. The party sources believe that the meeting is likely to be a huge success due to the opposition against the Congress party. All kinds of facilities are being provided for the workers coming from all four corners of the state without any difficulty.

Later, former MLA Satish Kumar thanked the farmers of Chintalapalli for giving the land for the meeting. He advised all the leaders and workers to work hard to make the silver jubilee public meeting a huge success. He said that arrangements are being made to make water bottles available for the workers coming to the party meeting.