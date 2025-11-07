Private colleges in Telangana call off indefinite strike

Hyderabad: Private professional colleges in Telangana on Friday called off their indefinite strike over the demand for release of fee reimbursement dues.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) announced that it is calling off the strike.

This came after a breakthrough in the talks between the FATHI representatives and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, gave an assurance that the government will immediately release Rs 600 crore fee reimbursement dues. He also told FATHI that another Rs 300 crore would be released soon.

Following talks held in September, the government had released Rs 600 crore out of Rs 1,500 crore sought by the Federation.

Around 2,000 professional colleges, including engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, B.Ed and nursing institutions across the state, were shut since Monday.

According to the FATHI, the total arrears under the fee reimbursement scheme are to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. It was demanding that the government release 50 per cent of Rs 10,000 crore fee reimbursement dues.

It had stated that the strike will continue until Rs 5,000 crore out of the Rs 10,000 crore reimbursement arrears is released. It was demanding the remaining Rs 5,000 crore in monthly instalments of Rs 500 crore over 10 months.

The state government on Tuesday constituted a committee for the mobilisation of finances for the fee-reimbursement scheme.

The government said the committee comprising officials and representatives from the FATHI will study a sustainable free reimbursement scheme through the Trust Bank.

While welcoming the committee, the FATHI said it should be asked to submit the report in one month and not three months as announced.

Earlier in the day, the Federation approached the High Court after the state government denied permission for a meeting of the faculty of the colleges at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on November 8. About 70,000 teachers were scheduled to attend the meeting.

The police had refused to give permission, citing the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for the November 11 by-election to the Jubilee Hills constituency.

During the hearing on its petition, the Federation mooted an alternate venue, but the government counsel said the organisers will have to take permission from the police authorities concerned.

The High Court directed the police to take a decision on the Federation’s request within a week.



