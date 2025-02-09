Live
Just In
Private teachers will be provided with job, health security says Narender Reddy
Karimnagar : Karimnagar Adilabad Nizamabad Medak Graduates MLC Congress candidate Alphores Narender Reddy has revealed that he will provide health and job security to teachers working in private schools across the state from the government. An athmeeya sammelanam graduates was held in Bodhan town on Saturday. Narender Reddy, who came to Bodhan for a visit, was given a grand welcome by a huge bike rally with 500 youth under the leadership of Armur constituency Congress in-charge Vinay Reddy.
He was felicitated with a ‘Gajamala’. Later, addressing the gathering he said that the graduate elections in Telangana state are very prestig-ious and the entire country is looking towards the elections. He appealed to the graduates to elect him with a huge majority. He said that he is aware of the issues in the education sector and is indebted to the AICC leaders for declaring him as the MLC candidate. He said that he will win the upcoming MLC elections with a huge majority and give the party the MLC seat as a gift. Narender Reddy revealed that he is contesting as an MLC to create a new wave in politics.