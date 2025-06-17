Priyadarshini faculty member gets doctorate

Khammam: Senior faculty member at Priyadarshini College Maddineni Venkateswa Rao has been awarded a doctorate by Annamali University for his research on ‘Dynamic Resources Allocation and Load Balancing in Cloud Environment’ under the Guidance of Dr N Subramanayam.

Rao’s achievement was celebrated at the college in the presence of Chairman Dr K Naveen Babu, who praised the former’s perseverance and called it a moment of pride for the institution.

The felicitation event was attended by principal Dr B Gopal, Degree College principal V Rama Rao, CSE HOD I Narasimha Rao, Academic directors, and others.