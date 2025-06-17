Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Priyadarshini faculty member gets doctorate
Highlights
Khammam: Senior faculty member at Priyadarshini College Maddineni Venkateswa Rao has been awarded a doctorate by Annamali University for his research...
Khammam: Senior faculty member at Priyadarshini College Maddineni Venkateswa Rao has been awarded a doctorate by Annamali University for his research on ‘Dynamic Resources Allocation and Load Balancing in Cloud Environment’ under the Guidance of Dr N Subramanayam.
Rao’s achievement was celebrated at the college in the presence of Chairman Dr K Naveen Babu, who praised the former’s perseverance and called it a moment of pride for the institution.
The felicitation event was attended by principal Dr B Gopal, Degree College principal V Rama Rao, CSE HOD I Narasimha Rao, Academic directors, and others.
Next Story