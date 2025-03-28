Proficiency in English language opens door to opportunities: Experts

Karimnagar: An English lecturer at Mahatma Jyothiba Pule Govt. Residential Degree College, Kazipet was invited as a resource person for one-day webinar on “English for employability” organised by Government City College and Government Degree College, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Principal Dr P. Bala Bhaskar, Academic Guidance Officer, CCE, Telangana State Dr. N. Alivelu Mangamma and Convener Dr. Adi Ramesh Babu and Dr. Md. Jaleel and the organising committee members Dr. Krishna Chandra Keerti, K. Srikanth, J.V. N. Mallikarjuna, YVN Sunitha, A. Vishweshwara Sharma and other faculty of the two colleges convened the programme. Students over 100 in different destinations attended the webinar virtually.

Namratha said English is not just a language; it’s a bridge to countless opportunities. Fluency, confidence, and professional writing were the hurdles many faced. Students often hesitated, fearing mispronunciations or grammatical missteps. Most eloquent speakers once stumbled but the key is persistence, she emphasised.

She outlined simple methods to sharpen the students’ English skills. Immersive reading of newspapers, books, and online articles helps to absorb the nuances of expression. Listening, too, played a crucial role-whether through engaging podcasts, TED Talks, or movies, the rhythm and tone of spoken English could become second nature.

But talking was where true transformation happened. She challenged them to debate, present, and converse, letting go of their fear of imperfection. English is the gateway to prestigious careers, effortless networking, and global mobility. From securing a dream job to leading boardroom negotiations, from building confidence to understanding cultures, English is not just a skill; it is an advantage, Namratha suggested.

Even with technological advancements, English remained the foundation of global interaction, research, and Innovation. The journey of mastering English is never ending, she said, quoting Jonathan Culver: The English language is a work in progress.

A. Vishweshwara Sharma, Asst. Professor of English, GDC Kukatpally proposed vote of thanks.