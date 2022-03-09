Prostitution racket running in guise of spa busted in Hyderabad

The city police on Tuesday night busted a prostitution racket running under guise of spa here at road no. 12 of Banjara Hills and arrested four people including two managers of the spa. The police also rescued eight women and shifted them to Sakhi centre.

Acting on a tip-off, the Banjara Hills police raided the spa on Banjara Hills Road No.12 and found the management was forcing women to work as masseur. The police said that the the management lured customers through phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

"They were also forcing women into prostitution and collected between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 from customers," Banjara Hills Inspector Shiva Chandra said. They registered a case and launched efforts to nab owner of spa, identified as Mahesh.

The police has been launching inspections at the massage parlours and spas where the prostitution is being organized on a large scale. Recently, raids were conducted by the police at the spas in Bowenpally, Narayanguda, Banjara Hills and other areas in the city.