PROTESTS OVER Denial of stipends: Jr docs condemn police high-handedness

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Friday vehemently condemned the alleged high-handedness of the police against junior doctors protesting the denial of stipends at a private medical college in Karimnagar. The association demanded that the government take action against the college management and compel the police to issue a public apology to the doctors.

Addressing a press conference, T-JUDA representatives protested against the police’s actions and the conduct of private medical college managements. Dr Ajay Kumar, T-JUDA General Secretary, stated that on Doctors’ Day, junior doctors were conducting a peaceful protest at Chelmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, ensuring clear passage for emergency vehicles.

He alleged that police personnel present at the scene mistreated the peacefully protesting students, even resorting to raising lathis. Furthermore, Dr Kumar claimed that college management personnel also threatened the doctors with suspension.

The JUDA members asserted that stipend money was their rightful due, yet it was either not being credited or, if credited, was significantly below the norms stipulated by the National Medical Commission.

“This is not just an isolated incident concerning stipends in one college; all private medical colleges are adopting the same approach. It shows as credited but is not received by the students,” explained the T-JUDA General Secretary.

The JUDAs announced their intention to present their grievances to the government, the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the University regarding both the stipend issue and the alleged police high-handedness.

“We demand the police should publicly apologise to the students. There should be a formal apology and there should be action against the management by the government,” Dr Ajay Kumar reiterated.

Dr J Isaac Newton, T-JUDA President, further alleged that the college management summoned students and subjected them to harassment with abusive and degrading language, issued threats, and initiated disciplinary actions, including suspensions. These actions, he stated, caused deep emotional distress among the students.

The college management has also issued a diktat to students who participated in the strike. They have been asked to release a selfie video stating, “I have not given any information to any party for the press release and this is an internal matter between us and the management and no one has the right to interfere in the matter.”Dr Newton added that the college management reportedly threatened students by claiming they would obstruct their future careers, boasting of “high contacts in society” and asserting that “no one can do anything to them.” Dr Newton condemned these as “intimidating and unacceptable statements” that reflect “a dangerous abuse of power and a clear attempt to silence and oppress students who are merely fighting for their rights.”

The T-JUDA members have called upon the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to take swift and decisive action and demanded the immediate revocation of all student suspensions issued by the college management.