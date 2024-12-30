Public complaints should be resolved on time, District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi has ordered

Wanaparthy District: On Monday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue Venkateswarlu and RDO Subrahmanyam received petitions and requests from the public at a public hearing program held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector directed that officials should not be lax in resolving public complaints and should resolve them on time. Along with district public complaints, the CM and district minister also instructed officials of all departments to resolve complaints received from public hearings within a week.

37 petitions were received in the public hearing program today.

District officers of all departments, Tahsildars, MPDOs and others participated in the program.