Live
- Divya Bharathi steals hearts in co-ord mini skirt
- Rana unveils ‘Baapu’ first look; creates curiosity
- Allu Arjun’s case: Here is the latest update
- ‘Pushpa 2’ breaks 23-year-old box office record at Sandhya 70mm theatre, surpassing ‘Kushi’ milestone
- Kiran Abbavaram kickstarts ‘Dilruba’ promotions; teaser to be dropped on Jan 3
- Seize the opportunity of new energy cloud mining: BCH Miner helps you make $5,000 a day
- Sphoorthy Engineering College Alumni Meet 2024: A Bridge Between Generations
- Sudan voices rejection to report on famine
- Space Traffic Delays ISRO’s SpaDeX Mission: New Launch Time Announced
- Protectors of foreign invaders: Naqvi on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Shivling' remarks
Just In
Public complaints should be resolved on time, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has ordered
On Monday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue Venkateswarlu and RDO Subrahmanyam received petitions and requests from the public at a public hearing program held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex.
Wanaparthy District: On Monday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue Venkateswarlu and RDO Subrahmanyam received petitions and requests from the public at a public hearing program held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex.
Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector directed that officials should not be lax in resolving public complaints and should resolve them on time. Along with district public complaints, the CM and district minister also instructed officials of all departments to resolve complaints received from public hearings within a week.
37 petitions were received in the public hearing program today.
District officers of all departments, Tahsildars, MPDOs and others participated in the program.