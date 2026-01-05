Publish voter list for municipal polls with photos, urges Aruna

Mahabubnagar: BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna has demanded that the draft voter list for upcoming municipal elections be published with voters’ photographs to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Speaking at a press meet at the BJP district office in Mahabubnagar, here, on Sunday Aruna said that while identifying voters is easier in Gram Panchayat elections, it becomes extremely difficult in urban areas without photographs. Hence, she urged the Election Commission and the State Government to provide photo-based draft voter lists to municipalities.

She pointed out that many people residing in towns continue to have their names registered in village voter lists, which has been observed in several elections. “Officials must ensure that voters who exercised their franchise in Gram Panchayat elections are not allowed to register again in municipal voter lists,” she said.

Aruna stated that there are numerous errors in the current voter lists, and complaints are being received from several wards. She demanded immediate correction of these mistakes and issuance of a proper notification. “Without photographs, voter identification becomes difficult,” she added.

Speaking on irrigation projects, Aruna accused the previous BRS government of using Palamuru district projects for political purposes. She alleged that former Chief Minister KCR failed to focus on completing projects such as Nettampadu, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Koilsagar, and RDS projects during the ten years of BRS rule.

She criticized the shifting of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project from its Jurala approach to Narlapur, stating that the project’s original design was completely altered. She recalled KCR’s promises of completing the project within three years and bringing Krishna water to Palamuru farmers, calling them mere sentimental statements.

Aruna rejected allegations blaming the BJP for the DPR being returned by the Centre, calling them baseless. She stressed that water should be drawn from Jurala to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and routed through Uddandapur, Karvenna, and Laxmidevipally reservoirs to make the Palamuru region fertile.

She demanded that Krishna river water be used for irrigation and drinking water needs of Palamuru and Rangareddy districts and opposed attempts to divert water to Nalgonda through the Dindi project. She recalled that during the BRS regime, such attempts were opposed and eventually dropped.

Warning Palamuru MLAs, Aruna said silence on this issue would amount to injustice to the district. She urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to give special attention to completing the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and transform Palamuru into a prosperous region, assuring full cooperation from the BJP.