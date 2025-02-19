Pungent smell due to industrial effluents irks denizens

Hyderabad: Residents of Nizampet, Bachupally and Miyapur have raised concerns about the increasing industrial pollution in their localities due to dozens of unauthorised industries, because of which they are facing severe discomfort. Residents allege that despite bringing the issue to the notice of concerned officials of Pollution Control Board, no action has been taken.

A few locals pointed out that the AIQ index in these areas, especially in Nizampet, is always fluctuating and it is sometimes unsatisfactory and sometimes moderate, as several factories are located just a 5-km radius away from residential areas. Earlier, residents used to bear the noxious smell once a month but for the past one week, the situation has turned worse. Along with the pungent smell, the smoke being released from the factories on a daily basis is so thick that it can also be visible in the dark.

No action is taken despite logging many complaints to PCB. Adding fuel to fire, groundwater has been completely polluted, with the main reason being that industrial effluents are dumped in drains and nearby water bodies.

“We used to get the foul smell once in a month from industries in Nizampet earlier also but for the last one week, the situation has turned worse. The smoke is so thick that it can also be visible in the dark.

We have lodged a complaint to the Pollution Control Board several times and the concerned officials have visited our locality to verify the issue last week but no action has been taken against the industries. Many respiratory cases have been reported in our areas due to the pollution. Apart from this issue, many industries are dumping industrial waste into the lake,” said Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet.

“As Bachupally is surrounded by a lot of industries, it is becoming difficult to trace from which particular industry the foul smell is emanating and whether the firm is authorised or not. Not only air, even the groundwater is polluted, as sometimes we receive brown-coloured drinking water and also sometimes the water is not fit for consuming. We have raised the complaint to the Pollution Control Board and were promised that steps would be taken but concrete solutions have not been provided,” said B Srinivas, a resident of Bachupally.