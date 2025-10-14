Race for DCC chief post hots up with 20 contenders in fray

Asifabad: As many as 20 aspirants are in the fray for the new post of district Congress president. Many senior leaders, who hope to dominate the district politics by grabbing the crucial post of DCC president, along with juniors, have applied for this post.

To ensure the smooth conduct of this election, AICC observer Dr Naresh Kumar, PCC protocol coordinators Dr Anil Kumar, Shivanga Srinivas, and former municipal chairman Jyoti toured the district for three days. They discussed the election of the DCC president with the functionaries of the two constituencies. They took suggestions and advice from intellectuals from respective fields about the steps to be taken to strengthen the party in the district.

On the other hand, the group fights that have reached its peak in the district have become a bit of a headache for the observers. Two factions of the district Congress have filed complaints against each other. It is learnt that more than 20 applications have been received from both the factions in a head-to-head contest.

However, the current president Vishwa Prasad Rao has withdrawn from the race. It is learnt that Prasad Rao has told the party representatives that he is ready to work for anyone who is given the post of president. By the end of the application period on Monday, more than 20 aspirants were in the race for the DCC president, including MLC Dande Vittal, constituency incharge Shyam Nayak, senior Congress leader Anil Goud, former Zilla Parishad chairman Sidam Ganapathy, women leader Manga, former MPP Baleshwar Goud, minority leader Munir, former MPP of Kagaznagar Gajji Ramaiah and others.