Railway Min reviews Nirmal line
Nirmal: Aspart of his visit to Hyderabad regarding railway development works in Telangana, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with BJP leader and MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday. During this meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress of the railway line from Armoor to Adilabad via Nirmal.
He stated that the railway line survey has been completed and directed officials to submit the full Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Railway Board within a month. The Minister emphasised that the central government is committed to the development of railway lines in Telangana.
Alleti mentioned that the Union Minister assured financial approvals for the Armoor–Adilabad via Nirmal railway line will be granted soon, considering its priority.