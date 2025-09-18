Railways to run festival special trains between Assam, Bengaluru

Hyderabad: To handle the festive rush of passengers, Indian Railways has announced the operation of Festival Special trains connecting New Tinsukia in Assam with Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru.

According to South Central Railway officials, Train No. 05952 New Tinsukia–SMVT Bengaluru will run on Thursdays from 18th September to 30th October 2025, offering a total of seven services. In the return direction, Train No. 05951 SMVT Bengaluru–New Tinsukia will operate on Mondays from 22nd September to 3rd November 2025, also providing seven services.

The trains will halt at major stations including Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Barddhaman, Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram, among others, covering an extensive route through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu before reaching Karnataka.

Each service will be equipped with 3AC and Sleeper Class coaches, catering to long-distance travellers during the high-demand festive season.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check detailed schedules and seat availability through official enquiry systems before planning their journeys. The initiative is aimed at ensuring smoother travel and meeting the seasonal surge in demand.