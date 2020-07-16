Ranga Reddy: The contentious issue of temple lands

Ranga Reddy: Centuries ago, few Kings and devotees offered lands for temples as a gesture of devotion. These lands were offered to yield income that can be used for maintenance and development of temples. These lands were registered on the name of priests who were in-charge at that particular time. As years passed, no one could track those lands because squatters started to occupy them illegally. Government officials knowing all the details about these incidents are not taking any legal actions.



Lands which belong to Cherukupally Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple are illegally occupied by the squatters 78.20 acres of land was bequeathed to the temple, So that they can yield income for the temple and help in celebrating festivals like Ugadi, Dusshera magnificently.

According to historians, Bhadamu Chanakyulu ,the king of koundurg have bequeathed 365 acres of land to Cherukupally Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple to yield income. But, now out of 78.20 acres land 16 acres of land have been illegally occupied by squatters. A person illegally registered 16 acres of land to others.

365 Acres of land was offered by Kings out of which 192 acres are in kondurg, 21.20 acres are in Gangannaguda. but, according to the revenue records only 312 acres belongs to the temple, which is worth 31 crore in the present time, but no one could trace about 53 acres of land which squatters have illegally occupied. Neither the government officials nor the endonment officials are not taking any legal actions.