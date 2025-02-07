Ranikhet disease hits poultry farms

Khammam: Poultry farms in Khammam and Kothagudem districts have been affected by Ranikhet Disease (RD) and Newcastle Disease, leading to significant bird mortality and financial losses for farm owners.

Veterinary officials have urged farmers and the public in the area not to panic but to stop consuming poultry as a precautionary measure.

The outbreak has been reported in VM Banjar, Penuballi, and Kallur mandals, with the worst-hit farms located in Payapur, Yagnanarayanapuram, Korlagudem, Peruvancha, and Vennavelli villages of Kallur Mandal. Farms near Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district have also been impacted.

Dr K V Narayana, District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer (DVAHO), stated that the disease was first detected in Penuballi Mandal, particularly in poultry farms near the Andhra Pradesh border. Veterinary teams have visited the affected farms, identified the disease, and advised farmers on containment measures, including proper disposal of dead birds.

Poor sanitation in poultry farms has been cited as a major cause of the outbreak. Farmers have been in-structed to remove bird litter, disinfect their farms, and maintain strict hygiene to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, no RD cases have been reported in Warangal or Hanamkonda districts, Dr Narayana con-firmed.

Symptoms of RD, known in Telugu as ‘Kokkera Vyadhi’, include gasping, coughing, drooping wings, dragging legs, and twisted necks, often leading to 100% mortality in severe cases.

The government has advised residents in affected areas to avoid consuming poultry as a precautionary measure. The exact death toll and financial loss are yet to be determined.