Rashtrapati Nilayam to host 'Udyan Utsav' from Dec 29
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, one of the Presidential Retreats, will host a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival, ‘Udyan Utsav', from December 29.
Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, one of the Presidential Retreats, will host a 15-day Flower and Horticulture Festival, ‘Udyan Utsav', from December 29. President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Telangana on December 17 for a five-day visit, reviewed preparations for Udyan Utsav and the amenities for visitors on Wednesday.
She inaugurated an eatery by Mitti Café and a souvenir shop at the Visitor Facilitation Centre of Rashtrapati Nilayam, according to an official release. The President also visited the campus compost unit to observe the compost-making process and expressed hope that this unit would serve as an example by producing organic manure from garden waste.
The Udyan Utsav, organised in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hyderabad, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, aims to celebrate nature and promote environmental conservation and sustainability through public participation, the release stated.
Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about innovations and technological developments in agriculture and horticulture by exploring thematic stalls and participating in workshops. Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open to the public throughout the year, except during the President's southern sojourn, the release added.