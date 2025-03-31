Ration kits distributed to poor muslims

Karimnagar: Maitri Group Chairman Kotha Jayapal Reddy distributed essential commodities to underprivileged Muslim families. Under his leadership, the members of the Mitra Mandali distributed ration kits containing monthly essential supplies to Muslim families in Mangapet village of Gangadhara Mandal, Karimnagar district. Speaking on this occasion, Masjid Committee President Syed Imam expressed gratitude, mentioning that Kotha Jayapal Reddy had recently donated a microphone set to their mosque at his own expense.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings

upon him for his kindness in distributing ration kits.Mitra Mandali members stated that they carried out the ration kit distribution in Mangapet as per the directives of Kotha Jayapal Reddy. They emphasized that numerous service activities are being undertaken under his leadership and assured that they will continue such initiatives in the future. The event was attended by Mitra Mandali members, former Sarpanches, and members of the Mangapet Masjid Committee, including President Syed Imam.