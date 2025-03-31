Live
- Bhadrachalam all set for Brahmotsavam
- CM launches P4 initiative to achieve zero-poverty
- Ugadi fete grandly held at Yadagirigutta temple
- It’s time farmers shift to oil palm
- Khammam to have its first tech hub
- Karimnagar celebrates Ugadi with devotion and festivity
- Ration kits distributed to poor muslims
- Unique ‘Pidakala Samaram’ in Kurnool dist
- Collector conveys Eid greetings
- Sri Rama Navami celebrations begin on grand note
Ration kits distributed to poor muslims
Maitri Group Chairman Kotha Jayapal Reddy distributed essential commodities to underprivileged Muslim families
Karimnagar: Maitri Group Chairman Kotha Jayapal Reddy distributed essential commodities to underprivileged Muslim families. Under his leadership, the members of the Mitra Mandali distributed ration kits containing monthly essential supplies to Muslim families in Mangapet village of Gangadhara Mandal, Karimnagar district. Speaking on this occasion, Masjid Committee President Syed Imam expressed gratitude, mentioning that Kotha Jayapal Reddy had recently donated a microphone set to their mosque at his own expense.
He prayed for Allah’s blessings
upon him for his kindness in distributing ration kits.Mitra Mandali members stated that they carried out the ration kit distribution in Mangapet as per the directives of Kotha Jayapal Reddy. They emphasized that numerous service activities are being undertaken under his leadership and assured that they will continue such initiatives in the future. The event was attended by Mitra Mandali members, former Sarpanches, and members of the Mangapet Masjid Committee, including President Syed Imam.